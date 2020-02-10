LIONS HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR SET FOR MARCH 28 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – Preparations are well on the way for the Sint Maarten Lions Club’s 12th “Lion Rudy Hoeve Health & Wellness Fair” scheduled to be held on Saturday March 28th, 2020 at the Belair Community Center & Premises in Belair from: 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

The Lions have scheduled a meeting with all the regular Stakeholders and all other Health Care organizations and individual persons promoting good healthcare to a very important meeting to be held on Wednesday February 12th at the Lions’ Den on the Sucker Garden Road #13 starting at 2.00 PM where the Fair will be discussed in more details and participants can also bring in their ideas for a successful Health Fair.

Also during the coming weeks Lions members and in particular participants will be explaining to the general public what they will be presenting at the Fair during various Radio talk & TV shows.

Various lectures will also be held by various healthcare providers and healthcare organizations

on various healthcare matters.

The entire premises will be used as besides the regular screening, test and health information the Lions are also offering: Water Aerobics, all sorts of exercises, tennis and much more by special trainers.

All health tests, screening, demonstrations and information are FREE of charge to the public.

The general public is encouraged to make use of this great opportunity to get free health checks, information and spend a worthwhile day with the Lions.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29679:lions-health-wellness-fair-set-for-march-28&Itemid=450