Lions Health & Wellness is postponed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Lions Club hereby informs all stakeholders, sponsors and the general public of Sint Maarten that our 12th annual Lion Rudy Hoeve Health & Wellness Fair (LRHHWF) which was scheduled for Saturday March 28th at the Belair Community Center is postponed until further notice.

On Thursday March 12th, 2020 – LRHHWF committee members organizing the fair met with stakeholders and made a unanimous decision with gathered to postpone this event, as a precautionary measure, due to the present worldwide COVID- 19 virus pandemic.

LRHHWF committee members would like to thank all our sponsors and stakeholders for their support to the 12th Annual Lion Rudy Health & Wellness Fair thus far, and look forward to their continued support as we continue with our plans for the Fair on a future date once this virus is under control.

