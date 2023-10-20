Live Disaster Emergency Exercise at SXM Airport on Tuesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) in in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and National Civil Aviation laws will conduct a Live Disaster Emergency Exercise at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Tuesday 24th October 2023 between 08:00 - 11:00, in the morning.

The purpose of this exercise is to assess the level of preparedness and coordination between PJIAE and the island emergency agencies in response to a simulated aircraft accident.

During the exercise, residents and visitors may observe clouds of smoke in the vicinity of the airport, and heavy activity of firefighting units, ambulances, police, and other units involved in the exercise on the public roads. Normal airport operations will be affected for the duration of the Live Disaster Emergency Exercise.

“A live disaster emergency exercise is a standard practice at airports”, according to Emile Levons Director of Operations. “They are held periodically, to simulate the immediate response and evacuation procedures that would be used in the event of aircraft accidents on or near the airport”.

“We call on the public to kindly take note of this live disaster emergency exercise and not panic”.

“We appreciate your understanding and consideration of any inconvenience caused because of this emergency exercise,” concluded the Director of Operations.

The pictures are from a previous Live Disaster Emergency Exercise.