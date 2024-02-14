Local artist Cindy Choisy to unveil Futuristic Artefacts at first exhibition in six years | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - After a six-year hiatus, artist Cindy Choisy is staging her return with Futuristic Artefacts, inaugurating “Project Reboot” an exhibition featuring mixed media art pieces at Norma’s Art Studio on February 17, 2024, in Terres Basses.

Choisy's approach to art promises to intrigue attendees as they embark on a journey construed by her great interest in Caribbean cultures, manipulation of raw materials and reflection on the challenges surrounding climate change.

The exhibition, curated by Choisy herself, promises a unique exploration of contemporary issues intertwined with rich cultural heritage. Each piece invites viewers to contemplate the intricate relationship between past, present, and future, while urging reflection on pressing global challenges.

Art enthusiasts, creatives, and supporters can look forward to an array of pieces crafted from fragments and waste of contemporary society combined with natural and raw materials found locally.

The exhibition opens at 6pm on Saturday February 17, 2024 with a special unveiling at 7pm at Norma’s Art Studio located at 39 Rue de la Falaise in Terres Basses (Lowlands). For more information, visit facebook.com/cinlab.choisy

About Cindy Choisy:

Cindy Choisy of French Quarter, Saint Martin is an artist known for her bold exploration of cultural identity, environmental consciousness, and social justice. With a diverse body of work spanning various mediums, Choisy challenges conventional notions of art and invites viewers to reconsider their perspectives on the world around them. Her work has garnered international acclaim and is featured in collections around the world.