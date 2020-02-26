Local Businesses Encouraged to Sign up to attend Business Fair & Exhibition in the Dominican Republic | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) in collaboration with the Social Economic Council of Sint Maarten (SER) and the Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) encourages the business community of St. Maarten to sign up to attend the multi-sector trade fair entitled ‘Hub Santo Domingo 2020’.

The Business-to-Business matchmaking event and exhibition will be held in The Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo) from March 17 until 19, 2020 by the Chamber of Commerce of Santo Domingo and the Center for Export and Investment (CEI-RD). Participants will be given the opportunity to engage in business meetings with over one thousand (1000) business representatives from Santo Domingo. Approximately three hundred (300) exhibitors from regional and international markets will display goods and services during the two-day fair.

The CEI-RD announced a ‘Special Incentive program’ for importers that meet a certain profile, which includes many benefits for local companies such as: free accommodation for two nights at the hotel hosting the event. Free transfers to and from the Las Américas International Airport the conference hotel will be arranged. The CEI-RD will also coordinate business meetings and a personalized agenda with Dominican producers and/ or exporters of the products of interest, and will offer advice and support before, during, and after participation in the event. More information about the trade event can be found on the website http://hubcamarasantodomingo.com or the Chamber of Commerce in Santo Domingo via telephone number +1 (809) 682 2688.

Local businesses that do not qualify for the ‘Special Incentive program’ by CEI-RD are welcome to sign up in order to participate in the Kingdom Pavilion, organized by Dutch Embassy in Santo Domingo together with the St. Maarten delegation.

Business representatives that are not able to attend the fair at this time are also encouraged to submit their company information and business interest. The St. Maarten delegation will meet with potential business partners and exporters from Santo Domingo, on behalf of the companies that requested information from suppliers in Santo Domingo seeking to do business or partner with local companies.

During the trade exhibition, the St. Maarten delegation will promote St. Maarten as the business hub for the Eastern Caribbean Region and gather information about suppliers and businesses in Santo Domingo seeking to do business with local companies on St. Maarten. The Ministry of TEATT will lead the delegation together with the SER and COCI. The objective of this mission is to strengthen business ties between St. Maarten and Santo Domingo with the ultimate goal of reducing the cost of goods on Sint Maarten.

Representatives of local small, medium and large business are therefore encouraged to sign up for a chance to qualify for the ‘Special Incentive program’ in order to grow business, strengthen partnerships and increase import possibilities for economic development.

Further inquiries about the Kingdom Pavilion and matchmaking events can be requested from the Department of Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (ETT), Ministry of TEATT via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e = ‘evt.inquiries’ + ‘@’;

addy5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e = addy5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_text5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e = ‘evt.inquiries’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloak5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text5d234520ef69d5002cea2133a26ee77e+”;

or via telephone number: +1721 542 0349.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29970:local-businesses-encouraged-to-sign-up-to-attend-business-fair-exhibition-in-the-dominican-republic&Itemid=504