Local Makeup Artist Casting Call Highlights Emerging Talent & The Importance of Skin Care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The recently concluded Makeup Artist Casting Call was a resounding success, bringing together a dynamic group of talented artists eager to expand their networks and clientele. Hosted at Focus Forward Studio, this initiative was designed to push local artists beyond their comfort zones and provide them with opportunities to enhance their skills and visibility. The event served as a platform to spotlight emerging makeup talent and underscore the importance of continuous education in the beauty industry.

This casting call was a collaborative effort between several small businesses, including Focus Forward Media, Be Your Own Brand Consulting Agency, Islandpreneur, Klimaxx Karnival and Kerai Kreative Style. Their joint vision was to empower and elevate local talent, providing them with the tools and exposure needed to thrive in an evolving beauty industry. Through this initiative, makeup artists were not only assessed on their artistry but also introduced to new industry trends, including the essential role of proper skin care in achieving flawless makeup applications.

A key highlight of the event was the Skin Care Workshop led by Miranda Matthew of Inglot St. Maarten, in collaboration with Samara Care Distributors & their brand Rice Water Bright. Recognizing that great makeup starts with great skin, artists were educated on the importance of a proper skincare routine and the fundamentals of Korean skin care, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in the industry. The workshop emphasized that while Korean skincare sets the bar, it is up to each beauty professional to ensure they are well-informed and equipped to guide their clientele in making the best choices for their skin health.

In addition to the knowledge gained, each participating makeup artist received a Skin Care Swag Bag featuring Rice Water Bright products, courtesy of Samara Care Distributors. This allowed them to experience and review the products firsthand, reinforcing the idea that skincare should be an integral part of every makeup artist’s toolkit. By incorporating skincare education into their services, these artists are now better prepared to offer holistic beauty solutions to their clients.

The success of this event marks the beginning of an ongoing commitment to developing and supporting the local beauty industry. With continued efforts from industry leaders and business collaborations, the hope is to create a stronger, more knowledgeable beauty community in St. Maarten—one where artistry meets education, and local talent is given the platform it deserves.