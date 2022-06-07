Local MHF psychologists graduate with their Doctorates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - Two psychologists of the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) graduated as Geestelijke Gezondheidszorg (GGZ) psychologists on June 3rd, in Bonaire as part of the first batch of graduates of the two-year GZ- psychology program spearheaded by Mental Health Caribbean (MHC).

Both Mrs. Zuleima Violenus-Salmon of the White and Yellow Cross and Ms. Stephanie Hasseth of MHF were among the 17 graduating psychologists of the Dutch Caribbean islands at the ceremony, which was held in Bonaire during the Mental Health Caribbean 10 Year anniversary celebration. The graduating professionals earned their BIG registration, which is the legal online and public register for Professionals in Individual Health Care in the Netherlands that clarifies care provider’s qualifications and entitlement to practice. In accordance with their achievements, these professionals are now able and authorized to diagnose and treat a wide variety of psychiatric illnesses and exercise their skills in varied organizations including nursing homes, revalidation centers, disabled care, forensic care and relationship therapy.

The initiative, which was realized in 2019, was made possible through the efforts of MHC who sealed an agreement with Rino Zuid, an education institution in the Netherlands to make the program available in the Dutch Caribbean. This initiative was one of great importance because it expanded specialization opportunities in psychology for Dutch Caribbean based professionals that were previously only possible by relocating to the Netherlands

Through the fostered a partnership of MHF and MHC and other institutes in the Dutch Caribbean, MHF became an accredited health care facility for professional training, which benefitted the two participants of the program. Mrs. Violenus-Salmon was employed at MHF once a week along with fulltime employee Ms. Hasseth to obtained practical training at MHF. The success of this monumental moment took immense cooperation between all parties in the midst of the pandemic to provide continuity and maintain quality of the program.

MHF noted the organization was very proud and commends their graduates for their dedication and notable success. MHF also extended sincere gratitude to their kingdom partners and all individuals involved for their immense efforts and support in realizing this achievement. The Foundation is most pleased that Mental Health needs on St. Maarten can benefit from the professional development of their staff.