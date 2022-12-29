“Lord make us one” is the theme for the 18th Annual National Day of Prayer 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The 18th Annual National Day of Prayer will take place on January 8th with the theme “Lord make us one”. The National Day of Prayer is held every year on the second Sunday in January. The St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten hosts the annual prayer service.

All persons residing or visiting Sint Maarten are invited to pray and worship at the National Day of Prayer at the Government Administration Building. The National Day of Prayer was decreed in 2005 by the Executive Council of the Island Territory of Sint Maarten and serves as an ecumenical service for persons of all faiths and religions to pray for a prosperous and healthy new year for the nation.

For persons who chose to or are unable to attend, the Government of Sint Maarten is encouraging you to view and tune in to the live coverage of the National Day of Prayer which begins at 4:30 pm via the following media outlets SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook/SXMGOV and TelTV Channel 15.