“Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr.” Returns to Airwaves This Sunday August 1st | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Devoted listeners and the general public who have been anticipating the return of the sensational and inspiring live Sunday afternoon show, Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr. may tune in this Sunday August 1st from 3:00pm-5:00pm on The Voice of Sint Maarten PJD3 102.7FM.

Roy Cotton Jr. the host of Love & Inspiration, states, “I would like to thank all my listeners and well-wishers for all their support and commitment towards my radio show, Love & Inspiration since its premiere in August 2011 on Youth Radio 92.5FM on Sint Maarten.

Love and Inspiration aired on Youth Radio 92.5FM between 2011 and 2014, and on 102.7FM since March 2015.

Love and Inspiration premiered on February 11, 2007, on University of Hertfordshire’s former student radio station Crush Radio 1278AM, broadcasting to a student population of 23,000 students and to online listeners around the world. Cotton was nominated at the annual Student Radio Awards, supported by BBC Radio 1 and British media company Global in July 2008 in the categories of Best Male Presenter, Best Interview and Best Entertainment.

From the start, Love and Inspiration was a force to be reckoned with. Approximately 1.3 million people listened to the programme in April 2019, its first month on Bshani Radio in New York. This ranked fourth among the station’s programmes. Its fan base steadily grew, netting 1.6 million in June up to its current apex position of nearly two million.

Bshani Radio’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bennie Randall Jr., also listens to Love and Inspiration and described it as “a hot show.”

Cotton states to his fans, ”It has been my pleasure in presenting to you a top quality Sunday afternoon radio show during the past ten years on St. Martin.”

Love & Inspiration radio show has been receiving great reviews and extensive exposure; with local, regional and international listenership. The radio show has a listenership as far as Dubai. The demographics of my Love & Inspiration’s Global community comprise persons aged 19 to over 65 who range from bargain hunters to serious investors; the adventurous to the tranquility seekers.

Love and Inspiration focuses on building stronger relationships and inspiring lives through various interviews on topics which “enable listeners to experience more meaningful relationships in their lives.”

The show is known for its musical selection of contemporary gospel, easy-listening and love songs.

Love and Inspiration is aired on Sunday afternoons LIVE on 102.7FM or online at pjd2radiosxm.com/ from 3:00 p.m.-5:00p.m. AST. Additionally, Love and Inspiration is rebroadcast on Sundays from 8:00-10:00p.m. and on Mondays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. on www.voiceofthecaribbean.net and streamed on Bshani Radio from New York City on Mondays at 3:00pm AST on various podcast platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, iHeart Radio and Radio Public.

Roy Cotton Jr. is ready to take Love & Inspiration to another dimension. Therefore, committed listeners and first time listeners are sure to be in for an awesome treat with his re-launch.

Love & Inspiration will continue with the segment Health Inspiration, a segment on the show that brings you the best in health education. Health Inspiration is brought to you in collaboration with victoriouslivingsxm.youngevity.com, the health arm of Victorious Living Foundation. Other new segments such as Travel Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr will bring you the best in retreats, hotels, resorts, destinations and vacations for couples and families. In addition, the Fine Dining segment will highlight the best restaurants; their special offers; delicious cuisines and special amenities especially for those couples who are seeking the ideal restaurant to have a romantic dinner.

Furthermore, the Love & Inspiration Birthday segment will highlight the best restaurants, SPAs and businesses where the birthday celebrants can celebrate their birthdays in style and receive the best in birthday treats at significant discounts.

Roy Cotton Jr. encourages his committed listeners and lovers of smoothe love grooves and inspirational hits, to tune into Love and Inspiration this Sunday from 3-5 p.m. on The Voice of Sint Maarten PJD3 1027.FM or online on pjd2radiosxm.com/

For more information or to be featured in an exclusive interview, contact Roy Cotton, Jr. at: rc.loveandinspiration@gmail.com, on Facebook: Roy Cotton Jr; Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton Jr. Tel/Whatsapp: +1721-522-20-84.