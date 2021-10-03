LU hosts successful Upcycle Project Fair | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) Leaning Unlimited (LU) Preparatory School held a very successful Upcycle Project Fair on Friday last in which the creativity and forethought of its middle school and grade 8 students were on full display.

Upcycling involves reusing an item in such a way that its value is increased. It’s the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, and useless or unwanted products, into new materials or products of better quality or even for better environmental value. The Upcycling Fair is planned to encourage students and the community to find ways to reduce the amount of garbage thrown into landfills.

The main goal of this project is to inspire students to “use what you’ve got,” as well as move away from the constant buying new things and spending money. “We need to make full use of the resources we already have, rather than using them once and discarding them,” middle school coordinator Preeti Notani said. Notani I also LU’s Head of Science.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year only Grade 8 participated. Grade 6 and 7 receieved the opportunity to visit the event accompanied by their teachers. Parents did not attend the fair but pictures can be viewed on the following link: https://lupsscience.weebly.com/grade-8-physical-science.html

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all parents for their constant support. Any further questions regarding upcycling projects, please do not hesitate to email me at pnotani@luschool.com.” Notani said.

She also explained that this year's Upcycle Fair was recorded by Clara Reyes, Head of the Culture Department and her team and will become part of the Constitution Day Presentation. “One of the highlights to the presentation to them was - LU and Mrs. Notani strongly believe that that we can promote our nation and build it strongly if every citizen believes in the 3 R's- Reforestration, Recycling and Reuse,” Notani said.

The winners

1st prize- plastic bag baskets, coasters, and plant pallets

Xenia Ahlip

Lilou Mouyal

Sanya Jandial

2nd prize- guitar shelf from recycled guitar, table made from old ladder and license plate

Noor Yousef

Nathan Wijesiriwardana

Martin Seeman

Ipek Uysal

3rd prize- jeans upcycling

Luna Miceli

Savannah Ortega

3rd prize- bird feeder and fly trapper from plastic

Justin Zhuo

Kavish Punjabi

Lucien Altier

Guo Jun He

Special Mention:

Award for best participation-

Michel Jasaron

Gaston Gautrot

Anne Kingma

Seybian Ortega

2nd prize - guitar shelf from recycled guitar

3rd prize- jeans upcycling