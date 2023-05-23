Luis Hurtault Launches Candidacy with Resounding Community Support | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Luis G. Hurtault, a dedicated and socially engaged leader, ignited a wave of enthusiasm as he officially launched his candidacy on the National Alliance Party on Sunday, May 21st, 2023. The highly anticipated event drew an impressive crowd of supporters, including esteemed dignitaries such as the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, and Leader of the NA Party Silveria E. Jacobs, Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Honorable Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, Member of Parliament William Marlin, Member of Parliament George Pantophlet and Member of Parliament Hyacinth Richardson.

Born and raised in Sint Maarten, Hurtault's journey has been defined by a deep sense of community and a passion for effecting positive change. His unwavering commitment to service and social impact was evident from a young age, as he actively engaged in various organizations dedicated to community development, such as the St. Maarten Academy Interact Club, Readers Are Leaders, and the Voice of Our Children Foundation just to name a few. His current role as the Public Relations Officer for the Minister of Justice further showcased his exceptional talent for communication and advocacy.

The launch event encapsulated the collective excitement and anticipation for Hurtault's candidacy, as supporters eagerly embraced his vision for a brighter future. Addressing the enthusiastic audience, Hurtault expressed his profound gratitude to his community for instilling in him the values of seizing opportunities and offering unwavering support throughout his personal and professional journey. He affirmed his commitment to serve as a beacon of hope and progress for the youths and wider community, working tirelessly to address the pressing needs and aspirations of the people of Sint Maarten.

The presence of distinguished guests and numerous St. Maarten residences underscores the widespread recognition of Hurtault's potential to make a transformative impact. With their endorsement, Hurtault's candidacy is poised to bring forth real change, backed by a strong network of influential leaders who share his vision and believe in his mission “Committed to our Future”. He is definitely a candidate to watch out for this upcoming 2024 election.

As Luis G. Hurtault embarks on this remarkable journey, he welcomes the support and collaboration of the community to collectively shape the destiny of Sint Maarten. He calls on us, Sint Maarten, to take a stand with him as together we will chart a course towards a brighter and more prosperous future under his dynamic guidance.

For more information and to stay updated on Luis G. Hurtault's campaign, please subscribe to his social media pages: @luishurtault or contact his team directly at luisforparliament@gmail.com

