LU’s senior students shine again with 2.5 million in scholarships | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and upheaval of their school year, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LU) and its 2021 senior students has once again excelled and impressed with international college and university acceptances. The school will send virtually 100%of its senior class off to prestigious institutions, re-enforcing LU’s dedication to preparing its students for success at the highest levels. The school has secured almost US $2.5 million in combined scholarships, a new milestone for LU.

The students have been accepted to institutions across the U.S., Canada and around the world including McGill University in Montreal, Canada, Bowie State University, The University of Waterloo, Spelman College which is an HBCU (Historically Black College Or University), Florida State University, Emerson College, the University of Toronto, Rider University, George Mason University, Boston University, Loyola University, University if Miami, Fontys School of Business and Communication, Rotterdam University and more.

According to head of the schools College Counseling department Mark Beland, college advising start from grade 9 through 12. For example, the students engage in an “I’m going to college” project, where they are asked to investigate 8 colleges or universities they would like to attend. Beland said “alot of knowledge opens your mind”, meaning the students gain significant understanding by investigating programs, faculty, dorm rooms everything about a particular college or university. “This way they get an idea and understand what is available out there for them to make more informed decisions,” Beland said.

By the time LUPS students reach the 12th Grade and during the course of the application period, from September through February of the senior year, each student works with Beland on a myriad of issues such as the implications of early decision/action, crafting of the student’s extracurricular resume, mock interview sessions, teachers’ recommendations, and financial aid.

LU’s students were also credited with having persevered through a complicated COVID affected year in which they had to adjust to online hybrid classes and in-person education. In general, the school directorate is very proud of the way the students excelled under challenging circumstances.

LU’s students on an annual basis face SATs, ACTs, SAT II subject tests, AP exams and extensive online learning and testing. The LU College Counseling program supports each senior throughout the admissions process and helps students identify and gain acceptance to the college or colleges which suit their academic, lifestyle, extracurricular interests, and financial circumstances.

Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LUPS) is an American accredited institution. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). The school was founded on the principle of developing each student’s potential to the fullest within a safe, positive and academically challenging environment.