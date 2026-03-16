Maduro becomes First Female Crane Operator at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Shoulaika Maduro, is now Port St. Maarten’s first female certified crane operator. The entire Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) proudly celebrates a significant and historic moment for its operations, recognizing their first female employee to achieve full certification as a container crane operator.

This accomplishment is more than just a personnel update; it is a powerful symbol of gender equality and the dismantling of traditional barriers within maritime industries globally.

Having women represented in highly technical and demanding positions like crane operations brings new perspectives, strengthens PSG team dynamics, and proves that capability knows no gender.

This milestone is a visible demonstration of PSG commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all talented individuals in the country can aspire to the highest levels of professional achievement as defined by an unwavering pursuit of operational excellence.

Maduro, a former Milton Peters College (MPC) and MAVO graduate made the following remarks in relation to her career advancement: “You have to have faith, believe in yourself, determine your value, know your worth, command respect when and while you’re at it.

“Especially, if you’re the first one setting and breaking records as the top trainee crane operator ever to be moved over to full-fledged crane operator in the fastest time period, breaking records.

“Respect isn’t given out here as a crane operator. It’s earned by your crane operating skills, productivity, hard work, long nights and early mornings.”

Maduro has held numerous positions working for a varied number of companies including running her own business since October 2013, All-Rounder’s Services, a general contractor.

At the core of PSGs long-term strategy is the belief that investing in people is investing in the future of the island. The port operations company has placed tremendous importance on fostering an environment where every staff member has the opportunity not just to perform their current duties, but to grow and develop professionally.

Seeing dedicated employees commit to rigorous training, achieve specialized certifications, and advance their careers—as exemplified by Maduro—is a source of immense pride. This commitment ensures that PSG retains top talent, cultivates leadership from within, and builds a highly skilled island workforce equipped to handle the complexities of modern port operations.

Maduro wanted to thank some of the individuals who played very important roles in her journey, firstly, “I would like to thank God first for watching over my family and for his blessings. I thank my mother, of course S. Matthews (Silvy) Taxi 431, for giving me life, her only daughter and youngest child, for always being there, always believing in me and always having my back when or if needed.

“I thank my brother Edwin Maduro Jr. (Sprinky) for always being there for me daily, always believing in me and always guarding my back daily. Especially during my loss, trauma and afterwards, only you understood a bit about what I was going through and dealing with those days.

“I thank my gone but not forgotten support system, my Granny who even when certain of my own aunts doubted me and my skills, my Granny always believed in me. My dear late big brother Dr. Bruce Flemming and my late partner Herbert (Apachi) Jn. Charles, my only teammate of All-Rounder’s Services. Both of you left this world too soon and unexpected, but I know both of you are very proud of me while watching over our family from above.”

Maduro expressed gratitude to her father Edwin Maduro, Supervisor R. Gumbs, for always believing in her crane operating skills, her crane operators’ team, mechanics and technicians.

“I want to thank A. Davelaar for believing in me, my capabilities and my skills etc., to come look for me and tell me about the opening of the position for first female mobile crane operator.

“I thank R. Lawrence for seeing to my recognition for being the first official certified female mobile crane operator at Port St. Maarten Group. Last but not least, I want to thank Port St. Maarten Group for giving me this opportunity and believing in me.” Maduro added, “I’m very grateful for that opportunity and appreciate your confidence in me for breaking barriers and breaking records.”

Maduro’s words for those seeking a career: “As long as you have self-discipline, faith, self-confidence, believe in yourself, set your mind to it and don’t let nothing deter you from achieving your goals in life.”

In addition, Maduro would also like to share her Hillside Christian School motto, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

Within the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities bustling cargo section, the success of Port St. Maarten, and by extension the economy of St. Maarten, relies on efficiency, precision, and safety. By providing every opportunity for staff to acquire world-class skills, PSG is simultaneously elevating its operational standards to meet and exceed global benchmarks.

The dedication shown by our team members directly translates into faster turnaround times for vessels, safer cargo handling, and the superior service that our shipping partners and the local business community expect.

Moving forward, this achievement reinforces our vision to extend the culture of growth and excellence across every single department. Port St. Maarten is committed to ensuring that all employees, whether they are in administration, security, or heavy machinery operation, have access to the resources they need to develop, lead, and thrive.

PSG will continue to champion policies that recognize merit, and promote excellence all around the port, ensuring that the organization remains agile, resilient, and reflective of the diverse talent pool of St. Maarten.