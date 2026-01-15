Make your purchases more rewarding with Kompa Leon and Win a Valentine’s Experience for Two | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This Valentine’s season, The Windward Islands Bank is giving Kompa Leon cardholders a simple way to turn everyday spending into an unforgettable experience.

From January 15th through February 14th, anyone who uses their Kompa Leon card will be eligible to win one of three Valentine’s prizes for two: a romantic picnic, a sunset cruise, or a couple’s spa day. All prizes are experiences for two.

The campaign is designed to reward customers for using their Kompa Leon card for regular purchases, while adding a little extra excitement during the Valentine’s season. The more customers use their card during the campaign period, the more chances they have to win.

“We wanted to create something fun, simple, and rewarding for our Kompa Leon cardholders,” said Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Head at The Windward Islands Bank. “It’s a great reminder that your Kompa Leon card can do more than pay. It can unlock experiences.”

Customers are encouraged to follow The Windward Islands Bank on Facebook for campaign reminders and updates.

Terms and conditions apply.