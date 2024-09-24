Male nurse sentenced to four years imprisonment for sexually abusing patients | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A male nurse has been convicted of sexually abusing three female patients under his care.

The Court of First Instance sentenced R.I.J.P. to four years’ imprisonment on Tuesday for sexual assaults that occurred between July 2022 and April 2024. The convicted man remains in custody and has been disqualified from working as a nurse (and in the healthcare sector in general) for nine years.

One of his victims was awarded NAf. 10,350 in damages as a result of the trauma caused by the assault.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten stated that this case demonstrates the justice system’s firm stance on crimes committed against society's most vulnerable, and upholds the integrity of the healthcare sector.