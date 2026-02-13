Man carrying a gun shot by Police Friday Evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred on St. Peters Road on the evening of February 13, 2026.

At approximately 9:00 PM, Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a man walking along the road while carrying a firearm. Officers were sent to the location and encountered a man in possession of a weapon.

During the interaction, shots were fired by police. The suspect was struck. Detectives, forensic personnel, and representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be provided when available.