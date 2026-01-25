Man Found Deceased on Sunday. Did not die from natural causes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating the discovery of a deceased man found along Hysopp Road in the Cay Hill.

Central Police Dispatch received multiple reports on Sunday, January 25, 2026, shortly after 6:00 a.m., regarding a man lying motionless on the side of the road in front of several residences.

Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed that the man showed no signs of life. The body was found in the open air.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim did not die of natural causes.

The Major Crime Investigation Team, along with detectives and forensic investigators, is currently on the scene and actively conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

At this time, no further information is available. KPSM will provide updates as more details become available.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at 1721 554-2222, 911 or our tipline at 9300.