Man shot in the leg during attempted armed robbery. Tourist couple robbed at bar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) – The detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday February 08th 2020 about 3.10 am, in the area of Maho where a man was shot and injured, the police announced on Monday.

Several police patrols, the Police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation. On the scene the police patrol found a male victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim stated that he was sitting in a bar in the area of Maho Reef when a man entered the bar brandishing a firearm. Under threat of a firearm, the suspect robbed a tourist couple who were also in the bar, of their belongings.

The victim with the initials V.M.S.S, explained to the police officers that he was shot by the suspect, while trying to prevent the tourist couple from being robbed. After injuring the victims, the robber fled in the direction of Mullet Bay.

The Ambulance personnel treated the victim on the scene, before rushing him to the St. Maarten Medical Center. His wounds were not life threatening.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also visit the police website at www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (PoliceForce of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29688:man-shot-in-the-leg-during-attempted-armed-robbery-tourist-couple-robbed-at-bar&Itemid=504