Man who Assaults Girlfriend Arrested. Another Man Arrested after Using a Hammer and Machete | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint Maarten Police Force has arrested two people for assault.

The detective department detained a man with initials G.A.P. for suspected assault after he turned himself into police on November 24. The suspect reportedly assaulted his victim with a hammer and a machete on November 4 in Cay Bay.

The victim was seriously injured by the assault and was treated at hospital.

The suspect’s detention was extended to eight days by the instructing judge on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing in this case.

In an unrelated case, a man with initials J.E.V. was arrested on the night of November 24, 2021, after he severely assaulted his girlfriend following an altercation. He has since been released by the court but remains a suspect in this ongoing investigation.

KPSM has increased is effects to tackle crimes related to assault and urges the community to keep emotions in check. (KPSM)