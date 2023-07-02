Management Team of KPSM Congratulates Participants in Intelligence Course | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its congratulations to the participants from Sint Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands who have successfully completed the "Training Intelligence Ondersteuner" at the police station in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

This training program, aimed at enhancing intelligence support within law enforcement, has provided participants with invaluable knowledge and skills to strengthen their abilities in the field. KPSM commends each individual for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to professional development.

The successful completion of this rigorous training is a testament to the hard work and determination exhibited by all participants. The Police Force of Sint Maarten is proud to acknowledge their accomplishments and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on their community’s safety and security.

KPSM would also like to express their gratitude to the instructors and trainers who facilitated the "Training Intelligence Ondersteuner" program, as their expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping the participants' success.