MARATHON “MOVE FOR THE CURE” CLIMAXES ACTIVITES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - With each step, swing and pose, Philipsburg was in full motion as family, friends and advocates of cancer warriors and survivors, joined CIBC FirstCaribbean’s marathon “Move for the Cure” event on Saturday, October 29th.

The event brought cancer awareness to the forefront for the 11th year, whilst highlighting the importance of physical activity, to not only lower the risk of several types of cancers, but also the beneficial effects on survival for patients.

Approximately sixty supporters took off down the boardwalk before sunrise, making their way to Walter Plantz Square, Down Street onto Longwall Road and then to the Pond Fill. Passing the Freedom Fighters roundabout, they made their way back to the bank within an hour’s time.

The enthusiastic participants then worked up a sweat with a Caribbean flared dance workout by 721 Nico Fitness. From dance to downward dog poses and more, all were rejuvenated by the yoga practice with Mindful Sou Yoga, ending the marathon of movement on a buoyant note.

The Walk for the Cure initiatives, taking place across the bank’s 15-member footprint, have raised over USD$ 3 million over the past ten years. The Nurses We Care, Do You? Foundation will receive much needed support from this year’s fundraising efforts, further strengthening their cause and efforts.

The Move for Cure would not have been possible without the backing of its partners - Real Auto, Caribbean Gems, DHL, Port St Maarten, Subway, CC1-Dasani water, and Flow Wellness Boutique, Viva Signs and Artistic Drive.

Persons that would still like to donate to the cause and care, education and awareness of cancer are welcome to make donations via the Walk for the Cure account, CIBC FirstCaribbean Account C/A 10055400.

Flowing with Mindful Sou Yoga during rejuvenating yoga practice. ( Artistic Drive Photo).

"Move for the Cure" walkers make their way onto Front Street. (Artistic Drive Photo).