March 2 is deadline for booth payments, meeting same night | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The deadline for Carnival 2020 registered booth holders to make full payment for their alotted booth is Monday, March 2. The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Tuesday reminded registered booth holders that there will be no extension of this deadline and if full payment is not made on/by that date, the allotted booth will go to someone else.

The SCDF closed its booth registration mid-2019. Booth holders had about 6 months to pay the booth fee. Two meetings with registered booth holders have already been held, with the final meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, March 2 at 7pm at the Carl & Sons Unique Inn in Cole Bay.

“The waiting list to operate a booth in Carnival is long. Registered booth holders had months to pay the fee and as we get close to Carnival we simply have to conclude this process and move on with the preparation of Carnival Village. It’s not just the foundation, but the health inspectorate, fire department and other contractors requires a complete and final list to work with. So we urge registered booth holders to stick to the deadline to avoid unfortunate results,” the board of the SCDF said.

Payment can be made at the SCDF office which is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 4pm. The office, located above WIB on the Illidge Road is also open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29946:march-2-is-deadline-for-booth-payments,-meeting-same-night&Itemid=451