Maria Eduardo Reflects on a Distinguished Year as Area Director of Area 40, Division I, District 81 2024-2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the 2025–2026 Toastmasters year begins, IP-Area Director Maria Eduardo proudly reflects on a fulfilling term serving as Area 40 Director for District 81, Division I (2024–2025) — home to the Saint-Martin Evolution Toastmasters Club, Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club, and Elite Soualiga Toastmasters Club. Two of the three Clubs ended the term with President’s Distinguished Status and one Club with Seven (7) DCP Goals.

It was an honor for her to serve such vibrant, passionate clubs and to see the area achieve Distinguished Area status. She credits this accomplishment to the commitment, energy, and teamwork of all club members and leaders.

One of the most meaningful parts of her year was serving as a club coach to SXM Achievers Toastmasters Club, alongside her co-coach, Toastmaster Melissa Harrison-Grinuva. Together, they proudly supported the club in reaching Select Distinguished status. Maria deeply appreciated the opportunity to coach a club so eager to grow and improve.

Amid her service, Maria also reached a personal milestone: earning the Triple Crown Award — a testament to her dedication to personal development and the close link between growth and leadership in Toastmasters. Serving as Vice President Public Relations for the term has also been a source of personal and professional growth.

The year also included two standout moments. First, her Distinguished Toastmaster Project, which involved leading a celebration for the 100th anniversary of Toastmasters International. This meaningful event brought together members across Division I, and was featured in the Toastmasters International Magazine, a humbling and proud moment for her.

Secondly, the Area 40 Speech Contest. “IP-AD Maria congrats DTM Cheryl Dangleben-York for proudly representing Area 40 at the District 81 Speech Contest during the 2025 District Conference held in Barbados in May” DTM Cheryl demonstrated the true essence of Toastmasters: excellence in public speaking, confidence, and camaraderie. Witnessing the growth of participants and the strong sense of community reaffirmed her commitment to the Toastmasters mission.

As she transitions into the 2025–2026 year, Maria now serves as Vice President Education at her home club, the Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club she is excited to continue mentoring and guiding future leaders. She sees the coming year as one of significant growth — individually, at the club level, and across the Division.

Maria expresses her sincere gratitude to Helen Cristina-Romeo, now the Immediate Past Division I Director, her fellow Area Directors, the District TRIO and all District Leaders. Their collaboration, encouragement, and shared vision made the year even more impactful.

Maria Eduardo is deeply thankful to her Area Council, for their unwavering support, namely her Ass. Program Quality Leona Gibs-Arnell, DTM, Ass. Club Growth, Donna Wilson- Morrison and Ass. Secretary Toastmaster Valeska Laurant, Club Presidents and Vice Presidents for their support throughout as well as those who supported her, grew alongside her, and inspired her. She looks forward to another impactful chapter of service and leadership in Toastmasters.

In conclusion, Maria extends heartfelt congratulations to Denise Williams-Warner, DTM, on being elected Division I Director for 2025–2026. She is excited to witness the impact DTM Denise will make in her new role and wishes her and her team a successful and rewarding year of leadership.