Marines support local authorities during the passing of hurricane Tammy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The authorities from Sint Maarten on Saturday made a request to the Dutch Ministry of Defense to support them during the passing of hurricane Tammy. The ministry responded to this and made staff and resources available.

Sint Maarten takes the lead in coordinating and managing assignments, while the Dutch Ministry of Defense provides support, where necessary, with staff and resources. Tasks executed by the Marines are amongst other things to render support with guarding the prison, patrolling around the island and, where necessary, contributing to public order.

Up to now and from the night hours, with the exception of small incidents, such as a car accident, it has been quiet. Besides the already deployed defense resources on the island, if needed, these can be scaled up.

Support to the local authorities is one of the three main tasks from the Dutch Ministry of Defense with focus on immediate (emergency) aid during and after the passage of the hurricane.