Marlin Endorsed by Prolific Leaders during Official Campaign Launch | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - History was made on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin officially launched his political career, building upon the steadfast foundation of his father and numerous supporters. During this ceremony, the Hon. M.P. William Marlin passed on the baton of political leadership, as well as, his "black book" of political knowledge to his son, affectionately known as Ohndhae. In his heartwarming speech, he paused for a moment of silence in honor of the late Egdar Lynch, a local political icon, and expressed the following sincere sentiments: "I stand before you with a lot of gratitude to the Almighty and, to this community of ours that has been the wind beneath my wings for almost five decades. I am sure a father’s pride is measured in moments like this one, but even more than pride is the confidence that I am passing the baton to competent hands that will make St. Martin a better and brighter place for all."

Also included, was an energetic Community Celebration with over 400 attendees overflowing, beyond capacity, to the outside of the chockfull Dutch Quarter Community Center. Event guests pledged their support for Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin as they entered to join hearts and hands to commemorate Marlin's political campaign. The jubilant crowd was filled with enthusiasm and confidence in his visionary political aspirations.

The award-winning King Vers served as Master of Ceremony of the engaging program; which captivated supporters with energetic introductions of several renowned political, community and business leaders. Mr. Artenas Woods, member of the Dutch Quarter Community Council set the stage as he gave God thanks for such a momentous occassion in the Opening Prayer; followed by Shawn J, whose melodic rendition of the St. Maarten Song compelled the audience to join in.

Candidate endorsements were passionately delivered by many, including, the Hon. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Leader of the National Alliance (N.A.) political party, who recognized Marlin's contributions as the engine of the N.A. and commended his vision for selecting winning candidates, whilst sacrificing his own dreams. Jacobs pledged her continued support to Marlin, stating: "St. Maarten has gained another soldier. The soldier has come to the next level. Ohndhae has been the engine behind the National Alliance for as long as I know it. He's helped to build all of us. It gives me pleasure to see him take this step and move to the next level. As for all the accolades that I see around, he is dedicated, he is hard-working, he knows how to find solutions!"

Roy Lynch, President of C4-P (Cloyd for Parliament) Campaign Committee, reflected on the historical significance of the Dutch Quarter Community Center and the contributions made by the late Edgar Lynch to the political movement. Most notably, the seeds of wisdom, perseverance and assertiveness planted in Ohndhae during his tenure as Lynch's Policy Advisor. Also presenting was Mrs. Sjemila Williams-Webster, an educator and community leader who diligently serves as Board Member of C4-P Campaign Committee, Dutch Quarter Community Council and National Alliance Party. Mr. Sylvin Flanders, a Sucker Garden resident proclaimed strong community support for Marlin, as "The People's Leader." A mesmerizing video endorsement, in full support of Marlin's campaign, was powerfully delivered by the Minister of Education & Sports of Anguilla, Hon. Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers, in her absence.

Denisia Martimbor, a 6X Junior Road March Queen, was joined on stage by her sister Jonesia Martimbor to rock the crowd with a live performance of a campaign jingle. Entitled “This is THE Time!” the jingle was specially crafted as an exclusive dedication to Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin. Accompanying dancers, choreographed by the legendary Indhira Marlin-Richardson, moved to the rythmns of the melodious jingle beats for an entertaining showcase that fascinated the audience.

Sachael Hyman, Board Member of the Dutch Quarter Community Council and former Campaign Manager of the Leader of the UP Party, motivated his daughter, Jacquira Hyman-Berkel, to deliver touching words in support of Ohndhae's campaign.

The crowd was ablaze as Dr. Tameka Lambert, Psychologist, Mental Health Foundation and President of St. Maarten National Softball Association, commanded the stage to deliver a fiery speech about Ohndhae's relentless support of her vision from the onset, albeit without knowing her personally, sharing the following remarks: "Today, officially marks the commencement of Ohndhae taking his level of wisdom, sincere passion, commitment, dedication and constant motivation for change to a higher level. St. Maarten has the opportunity to take full advantage of these positive attributes of Mr. Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin. Persons who know him can confidently say, he will be an asset to our island in many many ways. This is not a, 'when I get elected I will do…xyz!!' No no, Ohndhae has been doing for our country, but simply in a reserved way. This journey solely will expose his hard work, dedication and love for our country in a more transparent way. As you embark on this new chapter, know that you have an army of supporters who believe in your ability to create positive change!"

Similar sincere sentiments were repeatedly echoed in genuine and heartfelt endorsements by prolific speakers throughout the entire program, including, Leopold Merrick, Paula Gordon, Terry Peterson and the Hon. Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, who described Marlin’s humble, yet powerful and motivational attributes as the key role behind his political career. Mrs. Ihndhira Richardson-Marlin, Co-owner of Indisu Dance Studio, shared loving remarks on behalf of the family.

One of the many major highlights of the evening was the prominent endorsement by Richard Gibson Sr., esq. a lawyer and former Minister of Finance and Constitutional Affairs, who shared the following: "Observing Ohndhae from a distance, I can truly state that 'we are one' is not only a slogan for him, but he lives it everyday and the Party (National Alliance) is stronger because of this."

Also featured, was a tribute in recognition of the Hon. MP William Marlin's 45 years of service. This included the presentation of a recognition plaque by SPM's original Board Members, comprised of Leo Friday and Dr. Nilda Lynch Arduin, who served along with Richard Gibson.

Furthermore, various guests emerged from the audience to present 45 white roses, in recognition of Marlin Sr.'s 45 years of service, along with resounding "thank you" statements, and a celebratory cake, imprinted with images of father and son bearing the title, "The Legend and The Legacy."

In closing, the man of the hour, Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, delivered a riveting speech to a cheerful and fully-engrossed audience, which was comprised of a cross-section of supoorters that transcend generations. He welcomed onstage the powerful presence of the ‘It's Time Foundation’ and ‘C4-P Campaign Committee’ Board Members, family, friends and supporters. During his poignant address, he extended a sense of gratitude to all supporters, his father, Marlin Sr. and other political leaders.

The rousing crowd remained fully attentive while Marlin passionately shared moving remarks about his political vision and plans. “I have been learning the ropes throughout my own life journey of almost half a century. And though I am still learning, I have also grown to accept the calling on my life. For quite a long time, I was in the engine room, pushing the N.A. party from the back. But now, it IS time for me to step forward and help to keep the wheels of the National Alliance moving forward. I am not here to take over the party; I am here to strengthen the party and work WITH my colleagues and co-candidates for a better St. Martin on behalf of our people,” shared Marlin.

Additionally, Marlin’s courageous promise to work towards N.A.'s outright victory with 10 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, resonated throughout Dutch Quarter with loud cheers from supporters and ended with an upbeat and spirited standing ovation.

For further information and ongoing campaign updates, please stay tuned to Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin's social media pages or contact (721) 556-5181/ (721) 581-time.