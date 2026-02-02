Marvio Cooks presented with Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise Outstanding Vocational Service Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - During the month of January, Rotary Clubs are encouraged to recognize members and community leaders who have demonstrated excellence in their vocation.

These individuals exemplify outstanding commitment and dedication not only to their professional careers, but also to their extracurricular and community-focused activities.

Mr. Cooks currently serves as a Policy Advisor for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. He was instrumental in securing recognition for public schools as an educational entity with Microsoft, leading to the successful acquisition and implementation of Microsoft Office 365 across the public school system.

Marvio is passionate about raising awareness of the benefits of e-learning, e-sports, and youth basketball development, while remaining actively engaged in community initiatives.

He has supported numerous organizations and schools by moderating and presenting at events focused on Information Technology and Sports.

Additionally, Mr. Cooks is a presenter in the club’s information session, “From Bots to Bosses,” where high school students are educated on the role of Artificial Intelligence in business development and management.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise congratulates Mr. Marvio Cooks on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his continued service and impact within the community.