Mask Mandate relaxed at all Government Buildings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Government of St. Maarten has relaxed the mask mandate effective today, March 15, 2022. As stated in a previous press statement, Sint Maarten has been recording an infectious rate of less than 2% over the past couple of weeks, which is significantly lower than the World Health Organization’s recommended threshold of a 5% infectious rate. This puts Sint Maarten in the low-risk category and therefore, the decision was made to relax the mask mandate from Code Red to Code green.

As the government continues to roll out the Normalcy Strategy, during the endemic phase of COVID-19, civil servants, and persons visiting Government Buildings reserve the right to wear a mask to enter the premises with no consequences if no masks are worn in the buildings. However, establishments still reserve the right to request a mask to enter their premises. Moreover, there will be no penalties from government inspectors if no mask is worn in such establishments.

The public is still advised to proceed with caution and isolate immediately if experiencing flu-like symptoms or if tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID-19 testing at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate will remain open Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be no more testing on Saturdays.