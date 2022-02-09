Materials shortage delays next pour of SMGH project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The pouring of a next section of the basement floor of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) is being delayed due to a shipping delay of raw materials needed for the production of high-grade concrete.

FINSO, the main contractor of the SMGH construction project, informed St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) that a local concrete supplier is experiencing a delay in the delivery of raw materials to the island. The ship was expected this week but has not arrived on St. Maarten as yet and is expected to be in port by end of this weekend after which the unloading of the materials can begin. Global shortages and supply chain issues remain a challenge, the supplier said.

Once the materials arrive on island and are delivered to the yard of the local supplier a firm date can be set for the pour of the next section of the basement floor.

Although the next pouring is incurring a delay, other construction activities are ongoing in order to minimize the effect on the SMGH overall construction schedule.