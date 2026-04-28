May 5 is the Opening of Foster Care Awareness Month 2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Behind every child in foster care is a story that did not start with choice, but can be changed through care, stability, and support. Every child deserves a safe place to call home. Every family that opens their door changes a life. Every community that chooses to show up makes that possible.

This May, the Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&IS), through its Foster Families Central, invites Sint Maarten to stand together for the island’s most vulnerable children.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill, J&IS will officially open Foster Care Awareness Month under the theme “Foster the Future,” a theme that serves as a clear call for action and shared responsibility.

The evening is designed to go beyond a standard information session and instead create an experience that informs, engages, and encourages meaningful reflection on the realities faced by children in foster care.

The program will include a series of creative presentations featuring dance, drama, spoken word, and music, live cultural performances by the National Institute of Arts (NIA), Circus School, Mighty Dow Pan School, each offering insight into the experiences of children in foster care through artistic expression.

In addition, a mural created by foster youth will be presented. This mural was developed in collaboration with the Art Saves Lives Foundation and guided by teaching artist Zillah Duzon. It reflects the voices, experiences, and perspectives of the youth involved.

The event will also include a silent auction featuring the mural and additional artwork. All proceeds will be directed toward programs that directly support children within the foster care system. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with social workers, advocates, foster care representatives and workers, and professionals actively engaged in child protection efforts across the island.

Furthermore, the program will include personal testimonies that provide direct insight into real experiences within foster care. These accounts will offer a clear perspective on both the challenges and the impact of foster care, contributing to a deeper understanding among attendees.

Event tickets are available at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the J&IS Offices located at Yogesh Commercial Complex Unit 2F/G, AJC Browers Road 4, at Vam Dorp in Madame Estate across from the Sol Gas Station, and at Addicted Hair Lounge on Backstreet 180 across from the purple church. Admission includes snacks and drinks.

Foster Care Awareness Month serves as a focused period to increase attention on the needs of children requiring care and protection. Under the theme “Foster the Future,” the initiative emphasizes the importance of the well-being, safety, and development of every child who enters the foster care system. Throughout the month of May, J&IS will continue efforts aimed at increasing the number of foster families, strengthening support networks, raising public awareness, and promoting positive outcomes for children in care.

J&IS calls on individuals, families, and organizations to contribute to these efforts through foster care, mentorship, or volunteer support. Director of J&IS, Cynthia Clarke-Filemon, stated that sustainable child protection depends on active community involvement and that every individual has a role to play in supporting children who require stability, guidance, and care.

She further emphasized that these efforts are strengthened through ongoing collaboration and support from key partners, including the Ministry of Justice Sint Maarten, the Court of Guardianship Sint Maarten, the Court of First Instance Sint Maarten, and other stakeholders across public entities, private sector partners, and civil society, all of whom play an essential role in safeguarding the well-being of children on the island.

The May 5 opening event marks the start of a series of activities and outreach efforts scheduled throughout the month. The community is encouraged to attend, engage, and take part in supporting children in need.

J&IS extends its sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff of the J&IS Family Guardianship Department and the Court of Guardianship, as well as to all foster care workers, foster parents, mentors, volunteers, and partners involved in the activities throughout Foster Care Awareness Month. Their continued commitment and contribution remain critical to advancing the protection, care, and development of children in Sint Maarten.

Together, the future of children in Sint Maarten can be strengthened through collective action, one child, one family, and one community at a time.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to support this initiative, contact J&IS Foster Families Central at +1 (721) 542-3449 or via WhatsApp at 585-0295 and 526-4330.