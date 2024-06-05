May-Ling Chun to participate in August 19 Snap Election | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With great determination, May-Ling Chun is officially announcing her candidacy for the upcoming snap election.

Her decision is as a result of the consistent instability of our government. “We cannot continue to do the same and expect a different result”, “We need to change the status quo, we need to change the conversation.”

“We need serious people with the objective that align themselves with the ideology of anyone that love respect and cares about the development of our country and its people”, says Chun.

"Planning and building a solid foundation for the future of our country is the key," Chun asserted. "It's time for St. Maarten to adopt a proactive approach to governance, focusing on sustainable development, economic stability, and the well-being of our citizens”.

“I have been serving for 6 years in government as a civil servant and I am ready to serve the people of St. Maarten in parliament”.

Further details will be announced at a later time.