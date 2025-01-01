McPherson “Teddy” Breedy Appointed General Manager of NAPA Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – “We are excited to announce that effective January 1, 2025, McPherson “Teddy” Breedy has been appointed General Manager of the St. Maarten NAPA Auto, Truck & Marine Parts Store Operations. He replaces Danny Nipper, who officially retired from the position on December 31, 2023, after an on-island career of 34 years,” Michael Ferrier, NAPA Sint Maarten Managing Director said on Wednesday in a press statement.

In his new function, Teddy will take on the challenges of leading and guiding our enthusiastic team in the continued growth of the NAPA Auto Parts business on St. Maarten/Saint Martin.

“Teddy is no stranger to challenges. He started his NAPA Auto Parts career on his native island of Dominica back in 1993. In 1999 he migrated to the USA, applied and landed a job as a Counter Salesperson in a NAPA Auto Parts Store in Niagara Falls, NY.

“One year later he was appointed Assistant Manager there. Subsequently he ran NAPA Auto Parts stores in Lancaster as well as Buffalo, NY. In 2012 he accepted an offer to become the Assistant Manager in Brandon, one of the largest corporate owned NAPA Auto Parts stores in Florida.

“There he met Mr. Fred “Daddy” Harrigan, the Anguilla NAPA Auto Parts Store owner, who lured him back to the Caribbean. On Anguilla, Teddy ran the NAPA Parts Store for one year and a half.

“In 2015 when the position of Director of Sales & Store Operations became available on St. Maarten, Teddy applied and was accepted in our 2-store operation, supplying NAPA parts to St. Maarten, St. Barth, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, St. Eustatius and Saba.

“With his terrific ‘people-skills’ and extensive knowledge of the NAPA AUTO PARTS system, Teddy has proven to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to “keeping the Caribbean running” with quality NAPA parts and superb CUSTOMER SERVICE!

"Please join us in congratulating Teddy Breedy on his appointment. We wish you a HAPPY & HEALTHY New Year 2025,” Michael Ferrier, NAPA Sint Maarten Managing Director said on Wednesday.