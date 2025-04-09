MECYS & NRPB Sign Agreement to Begin Revitalization of Sint Maarten’s Sports Facilities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (MECYS) has formally handed over the first out of thirteen sport facilities under her authority by signing the respective repair agreements as part of the Emergency Recovery Project I (ERP-I).

The facilities to be renovated include the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, Jose Lake John Cooper Ball Park, Dutch Quarter Basketball Court, and others. This effort is part of a larger Trust Fund initiative to restore 12 school gyms and 13 sports facilities across the island, enhancing resilience and sustainability.

The agreements, signed by Minister of ECYS Melissa D. Gumbs and NRPB Director Claret Connor, ensure that repairs will proceed under structured oversight. The contractor appointed by the NRPB will execute the work, with quality control and adherence to timelines overseen by an engineering firm. The contractor has already taken possession of two facilities in Cole Bay and Cay Bay, marking the start of the physical work.

Minister Gumbs emphasized the significance of well-maintained sports centers in these localities: "These facilities are more than just buildings—they are community anchors where young people develop discipline, teamwork, and pride. Ensuring their full restoration is not only a matter of infrastructure but of national development. The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to providing safe, accessible, and high-quality spaces that support the well-being and aspirations of our athletes, students, and surrounding communities."

NRPB Director Claret Connor noted that the project plays a critical role in Sint Maarten's recovery and long-term resilience. "These repairs will not only extend the lifespan of the facilities but also contribute to the well-being of the community."

The project is being implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, funded by the Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Fencing surrounding the basketball court in Cole Bay.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, Melissa Gumbs and NRPB Director Claret Connor sign sports facilities agreement.