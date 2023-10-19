Meghan Smith Announces Theme Keynote SMILE: “Accelerating Solution Making” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Meghan Smith, former Chief Technology Officer of the United States under President Barack Obama, former Vice-President of Google and main speaker at the upcoming St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives, Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), has revealed “Accelerating Solution Making” as the theme of her October 28th keynote at the event.

In her keynote, Meghan will delve into innovative strategies and insights emphasizing how technology can expedite the creation of influential solutions for pressing challenges. Cutting edge digital tools now allow for faster problem solving. The former CTO will share strategies and insights on how innovation and technology can speed up the creation of impactful solutions. Meghans speech is intended to be a positive call for every individual passionate about fostering change. Attendees will be encouraged to engage, brainstorm and become part of the dialogue aimed at reshaping global paradigms.

SMILE is scheduled for October 27 - 28, with its schedule now placed online on smilesintmaarten.com. SMILE 2023’s main theme will be “Making Your Business Future Proof”. Speakers will be, amongst others, Tyrell Pantophlet of Plaex (St. Maarten / Netherlands), James Ellsmoor of Islands Innovation (Portugal), Susan Alzner Lead Public Engagement of the United Nations (US) Marwan Rozier CEO of Girasol Payment Solutions (Curacao).

SHTA would like to thank its partners, Grant Thornton, The Department of Culture of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports, The Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, Recruit a Student, The University of St. Martin, Dynaf, Bureau of Intellectual Property, Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten, Toppers Rhum, Winair, Europcar, Holland House, Alicia’s Inn and Horizon View for helping to make this event possible.

Organizations and individuals interested in joining SMILE can register on www.smilesintmaarten.com or e-mail events@shta.com

