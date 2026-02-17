Members of the CKAIR Committee of Parliament to participate in IPKO meetings in Aruba | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - From February 19 to February 21, 2026, delegations from the Parliaments of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in Oranjestad, Aruba for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO).

These consultations are held semi-annually and serve as an important platform for parliamentary dialogue, cooperation, and the strengthening of relations among the four countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The consultations are hosted alternately in The Hague and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

This IPKO’s program will include presentations and discussions on several key topics, including recent national developments within the countries of the Kingdom, geopolitical and regional security developments, financial relations within the Kingdom, aviation connectivity and air service development, cybersecurity awareness, demographic trends such as population ageing, and climate adaptation initiatives within the Caribbean region.

The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations will conclude on Saturday, February 21, 2026, with the formal adoption and signing of the agreements list, followed by closing remarks and a joint press conference by the participating parliamentary delegations.

In addition to the IPKO, the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in a Tripartite Consultation. The discussions are scheduled to take place in Aruba, immediately following the IPKO on February 23, 2026. During this meeting, the delegations will discuss specific issues of mutual interest that are affecting these countries such as food security and education.

The delegation of Sint Maarten participating in the IPKO and Tripartite consultations consists of the following Members of Parliament: