Mental patient injured on Saturday during a struggle with officers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On Saturday afternoon October 10th, 2020 about 02.00 pm, the central dispatch directed several patrols to the Texaco Gas Station close to the Causeway to assist with a mental health patient who was acting erratic and aggressive.

At the gas station the officers encountered the patient with the initial J.M. who refused to cooperate with the personnel of mental health who wanted to medicate the patient.

A melee ensued between the patient and officers when they tried to restrain her. During the struggle J.M. suffered a broken arm and bruises. The officers who restrained the patient suffered only minor injuries.

After being medicated J.M. was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment. (KPSM)