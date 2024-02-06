MGDW Primary School Embraces Sustainability with The Green Dream Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Marie Genevieve de Weever (MGDW) Primary School is proud to announce its partnership with The Green Dream Project, a sustainability initiative aimed at fostering a greener future for St. Maarten.



This collaboration marks a significant stride for MGDW Primary School as it commits to integrating sustainable practices into its educational framework, nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious citizens.



Stuart Johnson, School Manager of MGDW Primary School, expressed gratitude to Mr. Claude Javois, UNESCO, and EPIC for spearheading this initiative. Johnson emphasized the importance of instilling environmental awareness in students and acknowledged the opportunity for the school to contribute to a more sustainable community. Recognizing the urgent need for sustainability education, the school has enthusiastically joined forces with The Green Dream Project to implement innovative solutions for waste management and environmental conservation.



The Green Dream Project was founded by Claude Javois in 2018 and has since been dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable development in St. Maarten.



Mr. Javois said, “Mr. Stuart Johnson, School Manager at MGDW Primary School, along with the dedicated teachers, students, and staff, deserves commendation for embracing the Green Dream Projects ethos. Their commitment signifies the school's transition to becoming a "Green School" dedicated to sustainable practices.”



Marcellia Henry, Secretary General of UNESCO, St. Maarten, has been instrumental in driving the waste management cause forward, earning heartfelt appreciation from Mr. Javois and the entire Green community.



"The partnership between MGDW Primary School and The Green Dream Project underscores a shared commitment to environmental education and sustainable practices, setting a precedent for positive change within the local community," Johnson concluded.