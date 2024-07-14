MHF and Rotary Club Collaborate to Update Crisis Signs with New Emergency Number | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is pleased to announce the successful update of its public crisis signs in collaboration with the Rotary Club of St. Maarten. This initiative underscores the commitment of both organizations to provide immediate assistance and support to those in need.

The updated signs now feature MHF's new crisis hotline number: 1 (721) 585 5556. In case of a Mental Health crisis, individuals are encouraged to call this number for immediate assistance. The hotline is staffed by trained professionals ready to provide support and intervention 24/7.

These signs have been strategically placed across St. Maarten to ensure maximum visibility and accessibility.

“This collaboration with the Rotary Club has been instrumental in enhancing our outreach and support capabilities,” said Dr. Hendkrikus van Gaalen Medical Director of the Mental Health Foundation. “By updating these signs with our new crisis number, we are making sure that help is just a phone call away for anyone in distress.”

The Mental Health Foundation expresses its profound gratitude to the Rotary Club of St. Maarten for their unwavering support and partnership in this vital project. Together, they encourage the general public to take note of these signs and share the crisis number with friends and family. Mental Health crises can happen to anyone, and timely intervention can save lives.