MHF conducts client satisfaction survey to strengthen quality of care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) has completed its clinic client evaluation, a client satisfaction survey conducted among individuals receiving care at our Foundation’s outpatient clinic. The initiative forms part of MHF’s ongoing commitment to its mission of “providing efficient, client-centred and quality mental health care to the satisfaction of our clients.”

The survey was carried out during the first two months of 2026 and was completed by clients between the ages of 18 and over 60, with most respondents falling within the 31 to 45 age group. The participants provided their opinions on their treatment from 2025 to 2026.

The evaluation consisted of ten straightforward questions, where clients rated their experience on a scale from 1 to 5. In addition to the rating questions, clients were also invited to share written feedback about what they value most about the clinic and where they believe improvements could be made.

According to the results, clients overwhelmingly highlighted several strengths within the clinic’s services.

“Feeling heard and understood” emerged as one of the most valued aspects of care. Many clients described the importance of having “a listening ear,” noting that staff take the time to listen attentively and engage in open conversations about their concerns.

Clients also emphasized the kindness, respect and friendliness of staff, frequently describing the clinic’s team as caring, professional and welcoming. Feeling treated with dignity and compassion was identified as a key part of the care experience.

Another theme that stood out was personalized and responsive care. Respondents expressed appreciation when treatment is tailored to their individual needs, when staff explain their situation clearly and when adjustments are made to accommodate personal circumstances.

Clients also pointed to the professionalism and accessibility of therapists as a strong point. Many noted the knowledge and competence of therapists, timely access to medication, clear communication and responsiveness from the clinic’s team.

Several clients shared that they had experienced positive personal changes through their treatment. Some described feeling better, experiencing personal growth, or finally feeling able to “breathe and be themselves,” reflecting the meaningful impact of the support they receive.

In addition to positive feedback, clients were encouraged to offer suggestions for improvement. The feedback provided valuable insights and identified several areas for continued development.

Suggestions included improving more clarity in the treatment plan, interest in expanded accessibility outside the main building of MHF, organizational and additional facility improvements.

Overall, the feedback reflected a strong appreciation for the compassionate and professional care provided by MHF. Many respondents indicated that they were satisfied with the services and felt supported throughout their treatment.

“This survey was carried out because listening to our clients is essential to delivering meaningful mental health care,” said Medical Director, Dr. Hendrikus van Gaalen. “Their experiences and perspectives help us understand what we are doing well and where we can continue to improve. While complaints do occasionally occur, they offer important insights that help us to optimize the quality of our care.”

The Mental Health Foundation will continue to conduct the clinic client evaluation annually, reinforcing one of our core values of client-centered care by ensuring that treatment plans are developed collaboratively, with clients and their care providers working together to identify priorities and agree on the path forward, alongside implementing other key improvements across our services.