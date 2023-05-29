MHF Nurses achieve Mental Health Professional Certificate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - After intense training over the course of eight (8) months, Mental Health Foundation (MHF) Nurses, Alvin Arrundell and Dione Trustfull, successfully obtained their Mental Health Professional certification from Rino Zuid in the Netherlands, MHF said on Monday in a press statement.

The courses were a combination of online learning and intense in class training, which took place in Aruba and Bonaire. The course was focused on continued development of general mental health skills, knowledge and attitude both in theory and practice such as, complaint-oriented VS diagnosis-oriented work approaches, long-term support in chronic psychiatric complaints with transcultural considerations, and non-verbal and experiential intervention techniques to name a few.

Arrundell and Trustfull were 2 of 32 program graduates across the Dutch Caribbean, including Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint. Maarten.

The course was made possible through Rino Zuid and Mental Health Caribbean in Bonaire and is the outcome of the cooperation agreement between the Mental Health Institutes of the CAS-BES islands to improve the quality of mental health care for the Dutch Caribbean Community including continued education opportunities for their mental health professionals.

Funding for the MHF nurses participation was obtained through Samenwerkende fondsen Cariben (SFC).

MHF hereby congratulates Nurse Arrundell and Nurse Trustfull on their special achievement and extends a heartfelt thank you to SFC for their support.