MHF receives $500 donation from Rotary Club Mid-Isle for new website | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – The foundation is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $500, – from the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid-Isle to help modernize its website and introduce the new brand identity. This project serves to help improve quality of care by allowing us to better support our clients and persons interested in Mental Health.

This soon-to-be revealed new website will provide our existing and future clients with the tools to access to our care services much more easily, as well as educate our community on Mental Health related topics in an understandable and visually attractive way. The aim is to prevent the escalation of mental health issues by making the steps to seeking help simpler and more accessible for all.