MHF strengthens child therapy services thanks to generous donation from AUC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) expresses gratitude to the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) for a generous donation made towards the implementation of the Structured Play Therapy Project in one of our child psychology rooms.

This donation, championed by one of our Child Psychologists Giselle Codrington, responded to the call for specialized materials to make a more stimulating and effective therapeutic environment for the children. Fully appreciating the value of structured play therapy, Ms. Codrington identified tools that are vital to the success of the therapy.

Because of AUC’s generosity, MHF was able to get the essential materials which include:

- A sand tray stand on which to conduct therapeutic sand play-a very vital component considered to expressive therapy.

- A small shelf with items related to family: This will help children to symbolically work out the dynamics and feelings of a family.

- A dollhouse: The dollhouse is one of the basic play therapy tools that enable children to reenact and solve personal and family problems in a safe, nurturing environment.

Structured Play Therapy is a therapeutic approach within child psychology that allows children to express their thoughts and feelings through play. It allows the child to communicate non-verbally, using toys and games to symbolize their emotions, which is particularly helpful for children who have experienced trauma. This helps in building trust between the therapist and the child and creates a comfortable environment for the child to be in, reducing anxiety.

Structured Play Therapy enhances the regulation of emotions, teaching skills for coping and problem-solving through role-playing. Additionally, it fosters social skills through peer interaction and the understanding of boundaries. It is an effective diagnostic tool in finding issues such as anxiety or depression and helps cognitive development through enhancing creativity and critical thinking.

Ms. Codrington said, “The furniture and items provided create a safe, welcoming space where children can express themselves freely and heal through the transformative power of play therapy. Play therapy is more than just play; it’s a therapeutic approach that helps children process emotions, develop coping skills and communicate their feelings in ways words often cannot capture.

“By supporting this space, AUC directly impacted the emotional well-being and growth of every child who walks through our doors. Your kindness makes a difference and we are deeply grateful for your support,” she concluded thanking the school for their thoughtful donation.

As part of our care services, MHF currently have two full-time child psychologists, Ms. Codrington and Ms. Marjolein Smit, who provide psychotherapy, psychological evaluations and assessments for children and teenagers. In addition, MHF offers child psychiatric evaluations through part-time child psychiatrist Dr. Karin Hemans.

To improve access to our service, Ms. Codrington also sees clients at the community help desk in St. Peters every Wednesday, offering greater convenience for students within those school districts. Meanwhile, Ms. Smit leads monthly parenting support groups aimed at helping families manage challenging behaviors in the community.

To learn more about Structured Play Therapy and our other care services at MHF, you can contact us by phone at (721) 542-1677 or via email at info@mhf-sxm.com

The newly established Structured Play Therapy area in Ms. Codrington’s office.