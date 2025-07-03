MICHAEL LAKE NOMINATED AS FIRST FEMALE CFO OF PJIA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE), represented by Chairman Richard Gibson Jr., along with the Holding Company N.V. (PJIAH) Chairman Kelvin Bloyden, Managing Director Perry Wilson, and CEO Mr. Michael Cleaver, are pleased to announce the nomination of Michael Lake as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This historic milestone makes Ms. Lake the first woman to hold this executive position within the company.

Following a highly competitive recruitment process that attracted candidates from across the region and beyond, Ms. Lake emerged as the successful candidate among eight qualified applicants.

Ms. Lake has built an impressive career over the past 15 years with PJIAE N.V., having joined the company in 2009 as a Supervisor in the Accounting Department. She quickly advanced to Manager and in 2014, was promoted Director of the Finance Division.

Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in delivering consistent financial oversight, including the successful completion of 11 consecutive annual audits, and has earned a reputation for her integrity, commitment, and leadership.

CEO Mr. Michael Cleaver expressed his support and admiration for the new CFO:

"We are pleased to have Ms. Lake take on the role of CFO. Her passion, perseverance, and deep commitment to PJIAE have been clear throughout her career. We applaud her achievements and are confident she will continue to drive financial success and resilience for the airport. This milestone represents a proud moment for all of us."

Ms. Lake began her academic journey at the University of St. Martin, earning her Associate’s Degree in Accounting. She later completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at the University of the Virgin Islands and graduated with honors with a Master’s Degree in Accounting Information Systems from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Ms. Lake will officially commence her full duties as CFO upon successful completion of the mandatory Type A screening process, as required for all executive positions at PJIAE N.V.

In expressing her excitement, Ms. Lake stated:

"I am very excited to take on this new responsibility and to continue contributing to the sustainable growth and financial integrity of PJIAE N.V."

Her nomination is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for the company and the broader community, representing continued progress in female leadership, leadership diversity, and the advancement of local talent. PJIAE N.V. is proud to celebrate this moment in its history and looks forward to the positive impact Ms. Lake will bring in her new role.