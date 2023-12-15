Michel Soons: A Legacy of Transformative Healthcare Leadership at WYCCF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - With a remarkable legacy spanning 33 impactful years on the board of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), Mr. Michel Soons bids adieu, marking the conclusion of an era defined by visionary leadership and transformative advancements in healthcare on Sint Maarten.

A celebratory reception at Emilio's on December 1st honored Mr. Soons’ many contributions, welcoming a diverse assembly of healthcare experts, stakeholders, and cherished friends and family.

The new chairman who's taking over the helm from Mr. Soons, is Jon Duijnstee, who has been on the WYCCF board for 17 years himself and vowed to do his absolute best for the foundation and the people of St. Maarten.

The evening was a joyful occasion with many loving and appreciative words, gifts, and memories, which is only fitting for the many remarkable achievements of Mr. Soons.

Joining the WYCCF board in 1990, Mr. Soons played a crucial role in the foundation's development and growth. From its origins on Front Street, the foundation has transitioned into a robust, multidisciplinary healthcare organization boasting 13 diverse care products.

Mr. Soons' invaluable insights and dedication have empowered the WYCCF to continuously assess Sint Maarten's evolving care needs, resulting in the development of new care products to meet these demands.

The celebratory reception showcased a poignant timeline video of WYCCF's many monumental milestones from 1972 to 2023. Among these significant milestones are:

The inauguration of the Sister Basilia Center's Daycare in 1984, graced by Princess Margriet of the Dutch Royal family, defied prevailing stigmas associated with disabilities, fostering societal integration for individuals with disabilities.

In 2001, the groundbreaking Sister Basilia Center Residence facility provided the first year-round living arrangement for people with intellectual disabilities, heralding a new era of inclusivity.

Relocating the St. Martin's Home (SMH) to St. Johns in 2002 signaled a pivotal move for high quality care, departing from the former picturesque yet impractical Front Street location.

The establishment of the Sister Basilia Center's Guided Living Facilities in Guana Bay in 2011 facilitated semi-independent living, enabling active participation within Sint Maarten's society.

The District Nursing Department's start of comprehensive home care services in 2012 expanded support to include light household tasks, enabling seniors to remain living at home longer.

The opening of the Psychogeriatric Daycare in 2012 provided critical relief to families caring for persons with Alzheimer's or dementia, offering respite and care during working hours.

The SMH Rehabilitation Center's launch in 2012, graced by Olympic wheelchair tennis medalist Esther Vergeer, brought world-class care locally, reducing the need for overseas travel.

The opening of the Elderly Care Units in 2018 enabled semi-independent living in comfortable studios with on-site nursing care and support.

The inauguration of the WYCCF Hospice in 2019 introduced compassionate end-of-life care, prioritizing comfort and support for clients and their families.

The recent unveiling of the WYCCF therapeutic pool in 2022 offers specialized therapies and recreational opportunities, enhancing the quality of life for clients.

Because of the very strong vision of the WYCCF board and our retiring chairman, Mr. Soons, we've constantly developed new care products to satisfy the care need on St. Maarten. to constantly look out for what type of care is needed and to facilitate that.

The vision of our retiring chairman is: What if I'm a client of the WYCCF? What would I want, and how should that care look? And the quality of the care is really based on that standard: If I'm a customer, what would I want?

Although he prefers not to be in the spotlight, Mr. Soons' unparalleled contributions warrant acknowledgment and gratitude from the entire WYCCF family, staff, clients, and the people of Sint Maarten. The resounding sentiment echoes: Thank you, Michel, for your exceptional dedication, vision, and commitment. You have made a lasting impact in improving healthcare on Sint Maarten.

For those who wish to see the visual journey chronicling WYCCF's evolution, the timeline video, crafted by Cameron Hyman, can be viewed on the WYCCF Facebook page, whiteyellowcrosscarefoundation, and on the WYCCF website www.wyccf.org