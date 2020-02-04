Mid Isle Award Annual Vocational Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The objective of Rotary are to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service, Rotary Mid Isle said in a statement on Tuesday.

“High ethical standards in business and profession; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarians’ occupation as an opportunity to serve society. The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarians’ business and community life. The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a worldwide fellowship of business and professional persons in the ideal of service.

“In keeping with the objectives of Rotary, the Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle has awarded a vocational award to Pierre Ferland of Pineapple Pete. The Vocational Service award is presented annually to someone in the community who has exemplified outstanding professional achievement while maintaining very high ethical standards.

“Pierre was nominated by Immediate Past President Denise Antrobus. Pierre has exhibited his professionalism and leadership in running a restaurant. The proof is in his story at Pineapple Pete which started in the area where the bar and kitchen are now located. His emphasis on service and the coaching he does of his staff has allowed that area to grow – initially onto the verandah, leading eventually to him taking over the whole property. His vocation as a Restaurateur was clearly shown in his transformation of Sushitto at Port de Plaisance when he took it over before Irma, moving it to the Pineapple Pete location after Irma.

“Pierre has used his vocation as restaurant owner/operator to help continuously within our community. Pierre has continually helped with sponsorships and support of various local organizations involving sports, children and many others on the island of St. Maarten. Without hesitation he will also donates lunch/dinner vouchers and other needed prizes or items to help organizations in their fundraising efforts, and will always feed the hungry. Pierre is always willing to help in any way he can for the betterment of those with in our community. Pierre was presented with a certificate and a cheque. The cheque he returned to Mid Isle and will be used for the project ‘Rotary Has Heart’ – Feed the Hungry.”

The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle meets Tuesdays’ at 7pm at Pineapple Pete in Simpson Bay. For more information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or visit their Facebook page Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29589:mid-isle-award-annual-vocational-award&Itemid=450