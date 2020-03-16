MID ISLE CELEBRATES ROTARACT WEEK WITH ROTARACTORS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – ‘World Rotaract Week’ was celebrated worldwide from March 9th-15th, 20120. To celebrate, the Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle invited our local Rotaract Club of Saint Martin Sunrise for an educational meeting. Club President Gabriel Flanders Hyman, four local Rotaractors and Akeesha Laurence Gittens a visiting Rotaractor from Trinidad joined the meeting.

Every year, Rotaractors and Rotarians around the world celebrate World Rotaract Week during the week of 13th March to commemorate the founding of the first club in 1968. World Rotaract Week is a time for celebrating the success and importance of the Rotaract program.

President Gabriel co-chaired the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle with President Aernout Kraaejiveld. The guest speaker was Mr. Omar Beccera, who gave an interesting and interactive presentation on time management.

The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle meets Tuesday at 7:30pm at Pineapple Pete in Simpson Bay. For more information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3 = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’;

addyfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3 = addyfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3 = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textfbf7899abd6618683c6a977a75268cd3+”;

or visit their Facebook page Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30303:mid-isle-celebrates-rotaract-week-with-rotaractors&Itemid=451