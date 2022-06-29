MID ISLE INSTALLS NEW BOARD FOR ROTARY YEAR 2022-2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On June 25, 2022, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten -Mid Isle had its annual Change of Board (COB) Ceremony. After two years of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mid Isle was finally able to host a fundraising dinner. The COB ceremony was held at Mélange Restaurant at Port de Plaisance.

Incoming President 2022- 2023 Quincy Lont has taken over the reins of The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle from outgoing President Wayne Wilkie. Despite the many challenges they faced from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mid Isle still found ways to help others in need, and carry out many wonderful projects, fundraisers and events this past Rotary Year. President Wayne Wilkie and his team were able to collect some awards and recognitions from District 7020 and Zone 34 such as; the Gold Club of the Month (COTM) Award, the District Governor’s Distinction Platinum Award and the Public Image Citation Platinum Award.

In his speech, outgoing President Wayne Wilkie thanked his Board for the help they gave him this year, especially Immediate Past President Grace Linger, for her tireless work.” Thanks to all the Rotarians of Mid Isle for making this Rotary year such a successful one, as we continued to “Serve to Change Lives”. We did this together! I would also like to thank my wife for all her help and support all the time. I want to wish Incoming President Quincy and his Board all the very best as he helps our Club to “Imagine Rotary”.

Outgoing President Wayne Wilkie presented tokens of appreciation to his outgoing board: Vice President/Foundation Chair Aernout Kraaijeveld, Secretary/ New Generation Chair Jon Hart, Treasurer Tony Da Cunha, Immediate Past President/ Service Projects Chair/ Public Image Chair Grace Linger, Membership Chair Quincy Lont, Disaster Relief Chair Anjali Manek, Vocational Service Chair Russell Bell, and Sergeant- at- Arms Wayne Johnson and Fundraising Chair Fred van der Peijl (not present).

Incoming President Quincy Lont mentioned that to be able to “Imagine Rotary” in its full potential, he encourages the members to visit the websites: myrotary.org and 7020.org. This year, he would like to share more knowledge about Rotary International and The Rotary Foundation with the members. Furthermore, membership expansion and retention remain high on his priority list. “We will not only continue with the existing projects such as the annual Ramesh Manek End Polio Walkathon, the Water cooler Project and the Christmas Hamper Project, but we will also continue supporting the Player Development Foundation, Safe Haven and the Sint Maarten Diabetes Foundation. In view of the Disease Prevention and Treatment efforts, we will also create more awareness for the Alzheimer's Disease and support the Coin for Alzheimer's Research Trust Fund (CART-Fund). Our signature project, the Spelling Bee, will return this year in September after a hiatus caused by the extended Covid-19 restrictions”.

An interesting new addition to our community service for youngsters is the after-school program organized by St. Martin 88 in close collaboration with 88 International, which is a New York based NGO under the guidance of Mr. Kimbal Gallagher, a classical pianist. President Quincy Lont concluded with: “Together with my Board Members, I count on your contribution to a successful year!”

The incoming board consist of: President Quincy Lont, Secretary/ Vice President/ Service Projects Chair Grace Linger, Immediate Past President / Sergeant- at- Arms Wayne Wilkie, Treasurer Tony Da Cunha, Foundation Chair Aernout Kraaijeveld, New Generation Chair/ Spelling Bee Chair Jon Hart, Membership Chair Quincy Lont, Public Image Chair Anjali Manek, and Disaster Relief & Wellness Chair Veronica Webster.

The anticipated Rotarian of the Year Award was presented to Immediate Past President/ Service Projects Chair/ Public Image Chair Grace Linger and Disaster Relief Chair Anjali Manek for their tireless work and continuous support to President Wayne Wilkie and the club.

During the ceremony, one new member was inducted by District Governor Louis Wever, and also received a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) recognition for contributing USD $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Congratulations to Rotarian Dr. Augusto Zamora- Pérez. Several other members who are already PHFs, received additional PHF recognitions for their contributions; Aernout Kraaijeveld PHF+7, Tony Da Cunha PHF+1 and Grace Linger PHF+1 as a token of appreciation from the club for serving one year as Immediate Past President. Congratulations to all recipients. Furthermore, District Governor 7020 Louis Wever, Aernout Kraaijeveld, Reena Manek and Anjali Manek received the 7020 Polio Plus Society Charter Member Pin from Assistant Governor Seymour Hodge. As a member of the Society, they pledge to donate a minimum of $100 each year, until the world is certified polio-free by the World Health Organization. Rotarians and their friends who join the Society will be honored with a special pin, and an “End Polio Now” bracelet.

We would also like to extend a special thank you to Mélange Restaurant for everything they have done to accommodate us during our Change of Board. We greatly appreciate it!