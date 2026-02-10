Midwifery Care at SMMC. Personalized Support for Mother and Child | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased to introduce its two permanent Midwives, Midwife V. Monkou and Midwife M. de Greef. Both Midwives bring extensive training and many years of experience to SMMC. Midwife Monkou has been part of SMMC’s OBGYN team for a number of years and Midwife de Greef has recently joined the team, bringing the number of permanent midwives to two.

SMMC’s midwives are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for both mother and child throughout pregnancy and childbirth. They focus on personalized, one-on-one guidance rooted in trust, ensuring that each woman receives the support she needs during the birth process.

Before birth, they provide information to prepare parents for birth during an educational meeting. During birth, patients are supported through monitoring the health of both mother and baby, pain management, and the delivery of the baby and placenta. Post-natal care involves postpartum care, education for mothers and families on caring for newborns, breastfeeding support and family planning. Having a midwife on the team allows for more one-on-one guidance which can contribute to less interventions and a better delivery experience.

Midwives are experts in managing normal pregnancy and birth, but are also skilled in recognizing complications that require intervention and further care in cooperation with gynecologists. SMMC’s midwives work closely with gynecologists to provide comprehensive, continuous and patient-centered care to mothers and babies.

"At the heart of our care is the belief that each woman is a uniquely healthy individual. Together, we take a personalized approach to your needs. We work closely with our gynecologists, ensuring that you have access to specialized care whenever needed, without disrupting the nurturing support of your midwife. This integrated approach, combining midwifery and gynecological care, has been shown to lead to the best outcomes for both mother and child and we look forward to continuing to provide this vital service to our community”, shared the Midwives.

Patients who wish to schedule an appointment or ask questions may do so via SMMC’s Outpatient Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic from Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm by calling +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 ext 1316.