Military assistance requested after Prison Disturbance and Fire | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice is currently holding an emergency crisis meeting with the leadership of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in direct response to the critical situation at the Pointe Blanche Prison, where a fire broke out earlier today, Wednesday, May 14 within the facility.

Emergency units from the Fire Department, Ambulance Services, KPSM, VKS (Voluntary Corps), and the Koninklijke Marechaussee were deployed and successfully restored order and ensured the safety of all involved by 6:00 pm.

Initial reports indicate that there were three minor non-threatening injuries, which were treated on site. All prisoners are safe and accounted for.

The Minister of Justice Nathalie TackIing visited the prison and has officially requested military support to further secure the prison and maintain order.

“This is a serious threat, and we are acting with full force and urgency to secure the safety of the public at large. The safety of the public, prison staff, and detainees remains our top priority.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness, and we are taking all necessary measures to maintain control and uphold the rule of law. I commend all emergency units for their swift response and diligence, and for ensuring that all prison staff and prisoners were safe,” the Minister of Justice Tackling said on Wednesday evening.

The Ministry of Justice will provide further updates as verified information becomes available.