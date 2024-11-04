Milton Peters College Wins Annual Interscholastic Debate Competition 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the Annual Interscholastic Debate. The finals were held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the University of St. Martin (USM).

This highly anticipated event brought together top young debaters from Milton Peters College and St. Dominic High, who engaged in a lively and thought-provoking discourse.

The moot for this debate was “Relaxed hair grooming rules are a distraction to learning.”). Competing as the Proposition team from St. Dominic High were Tanya Halley (1st speaker), Adio Williams (2nd speaker), and Tamanna Sharma (rebutter).

Representing Milton Peters College as the Opposition team were Asante Philips (1st speaker), Gabriella Pauletta (2nd speaker), and Isaiah Peterson (rebutter). After a spirited debate, Milton Peters College emerged victorious with an impressive total of 655 points, while St. Dominic High secured second place with 589 points.

Gabriella Pauletta of Milton Peters College was awarded the title of Best Speaker for the final debate with a score of 72 points. Notably, there was a tie for the Overall Best Speaker award between Gabriella Pauletta and Adio Williams of St. Dominic High who received the best speaker award in debate one.

The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament congratulates all participants for their dedication and hard work in preparing for this event. We also extend our gratitude to the University of St. Martin for hosting the finals, providing a space where St. Maarten's youth can showcase their oratory and critical thinking skills.

Special thanks to CC1 for providing water and beverages, and to Domino’s Pizza for their generous sponsorship of refreshments.