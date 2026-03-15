Minister Arrindell attends UN 70th Commission of the Status of Women Session | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Her Excellency the Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended the opening of the 70th session of the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The session, which runs through 19 March, brings together government representatives, international organizations and civil society to discuss progress and challenges in advancing gender equality worldwide.

This year’s session focuses on the priority theme “Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls,” with discussions addressing the promotion of inclusive and equitable legal systems, the elimination of discriminatory laws, and the removal of structural barriers that affect women and girls globally.

The opening coincided with the UNs observance of International Women’s Day, held under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”

The high-level event brought together global leaders, advocates and youth voices. Speakers included Anne Hathaway, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador; Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women; and Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly.

The programme also featured a musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Michelle Williams, while Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai joined the UNs commemoration in New York.

In his message marking the occasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the need for continued global action, noting that women worldwide currently enjoy only 64 per cent of the legal rights held by men.

During the week’s session, Minister Arrindell participated in a series of ministerial meetings, working groups, receptions and UN Women Parliamentary Meetings held in the margins of the Commission on the Status of Women on behalf of the Sint Maarten Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug.

These engagements provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives, share experiences and highlight issues relevant to women’s rights and gender equality in Sint Maarten, while strengthening international cooperation on advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls.

During one of the sessions, Minister Arrindell addressed the Ministerial Round Table, “As a delegation member of the Kingdom of the Netherlands representing Sint Maarten, I am honored to deliver these remarks on behalf of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, who unfortunately could not be present today. I am honored to deliver these remarks on the Minister’s behalf as we acknowledge an important moment for women not only on Sint Maarten, but across the world.

“On March 8th, we recognized International Women’s Day—a day that celebrates the achievements, strength, resilience, and contributions of women in every sector of society. It is a reminder that women continue to play a vital role in shaping our families, our communities, our economy, and our future.

“This moment is especially meaningful as we gather for this Ministerial Round Table on achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all older women. As societies around the world continue to evolve and populations age, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that women are supported, valued, and protected throughout every stage of life.

“We are aware that older women often face unique challenges that affects their economic security, health, and social well-being. Many spent decades contributing to their families, workplaces, and communities—often through both underpaid and unpaid labor— while to many still encounter barriers such as limited access to financial resources, inadequate social protection, or age-related discrimination. Addressing these realities with clear policies and programs is essential if we are to achieve true gender equality anytime soon.

“There is no doubt, older women represent an extraordinary source of knowledge, resilience, and leadership. I am a testament to this narrative. Our experiences, cultural wisdom, and lifelong contributions play a critical role in strengthening families, mentoring younger generations, and sustaining communities. Empowering older women therefore benefits not only individuals, but society as a whole.

“For Sint Maarten, these discussions are particularly relevant. As a small island community, we recognize the important role that older women continue to play in family life, community development, and social cohesion. Recently, the Ministry hosted a Senior Connect event, which brought together various organizations and service providers to inform seniors about the resources, programs, and support systems available to them so they can live comfortably and with dignity.

“This reflects an important reality within our communities: older women remain highly engaged and eager to stay informed, connected, and involved in society. Their presence

demonstrated not only their resilience, but also their continued commitment to maintaining their independence and well-being.

“Events such as Senior Connect therefore play an important role in ensuring that older women have access to information, services, and support networks that help them remain active members of our communities. When we create spaces that connect seniors with the resources they need, we also strengthen their ability to continue contributing their wisdom, experience, and guidance to future generations.

“Achieving gender equality requires that we look beyond a single stage of life and adopt a life-course approach—one that recognizes the needs, rights, and potential of women from youth through older age. By doing so, we ensure that progress made for women today continues to benefit them throughout their lives.

“As we reflect on International Women’s Day, 2026 and participate in this important dialogue, we reaffirm our shared commitment to policies and partnerships that uplift women at every age. We cannot and will not be ignored.”